We’ve already seen quite a bit of the Pixel 6 Pro by now. There was the initial renders that everyone flipped their lids over (both positively and negatively), then there was the updated renders just yesterday. Now we get to see the smaller Pixel 6, and for those smaller phone lovers, this device looks just as intriguing as its larger sibling.

The main thing that sticks out is the smaller, flat display. There’s no curved glass to be found on this device’s frontside. It also comes with what appears to be a healthy amount of bezel. The rear looks very much similar to the Pixel 6 Pro, complete with camera hump and lack of fingerprint reader. For cameras, the smaller Pixel 6 is reported to only offer two sensors compared to the three sensors found on the Pixel 6 Pro.

Beyond that, there isn’t much to say. You can’t help but admit these designs are unmistakably Google. They look like Pixel devices, which I really find enticing.

Please, share your thoughts below. Hot or not?

// 91mobiles