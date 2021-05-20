Qualcomm announced today that starting later this year, in partnership with Google, it will start offering regular updates for the Neural Net API (NNAPI) on Android devices. These updates are detailed to come to Snapdragon-powered devices via Google Play Services updates, applied automatically in the background on your device.

Those are fancy words. What does it mean, though? According to Qualcomm, these regular updates will allow for improvements to services like Google Lens and Google Voice Access, as well as other applications. So, basically anything on your Android phone that uses the neural net to work properly should see improvements once these updates begin rolling out on a steady basis.

When we start learning about these updates headed to users and affecting stuff we use, we’ll update you.

Thanks, Qualcomm.

// Qualcomm