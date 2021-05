The world’s best smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 2, is receiving the May security patch on Verizon’s network. On top of the May patch, Verizon also lists performance improvements, as well as enhancements to Quick Share.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners will have an updated software version number labeled as F916USQU1DUDE. Owners of the unlocked model and other carrier variants can expect the same update hitting their foldables soon.

Long live the Galaxy Z Fold 2, king of Android phones.

