The Fitbit-Wear OS Mash-Up is Happening

As a part of today’s big Wear OS reveal, where Google said they are making a unified wearable platform with Samsung, the future of Fitbit was also revealed. After a couple of years worth of confusion around Google’s plans for the fitness company they acquired, we now know that Wear is going to take over.

According to Google, we should expect the “best of Fitbit, including features like tracking your health progress throughout your day and on-wrist goal celebrations,” are coming to Wear. Google is referring to this as a “world-class fitness service from Fitbit” for Wear.

In addition to Fitbit integration in Wear, Fitbit CEO James Park also confirmed that his company will build premium smartwatches built on Wear and that this is only the beginning of their journey.

The details for when all of this could happen (services coming to Wear and Fitbit’s new Wear watches) weren’t specifically revealed. A lot of “later this year” talk was included in much of the news today. For sure, though, we know that Fitbit services are coming to Wear and that Fitbit is making Wear watches.