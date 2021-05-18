As expected, Google announced Android 12 Beta 1 today for its supported Pixel phones and you can download it right away. Since this is a beta and not just a developer preview, there are a couple of ways to get it on your Pixel 5, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a, or Pixel 3.

Here is the build info:

Release date: May 18, 2021

Build: SPB1.210331.013

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: May 2021

Google Play services: 21.12.13

Join the Android 12 Beta

The first and easiest way is to join the Android Beta Program. With Google’s Android Beta program, you sign-up to be a part, enroll your Pixel phone, and then start hammering on the “Check for update” button (Settings>System>Advanced>System update) trying to pull the update onto your phone. Depending on when Google pushes the update through its servers, you could have the update right away.

To sign-up for the Android 12 Beta, head over to the Android Beta site here.

Update to Android 12 with a factory image/OTA

Not interested in waiting and would rather update manually with a factory image or OTA file? You can do that too! Google has supplied both files for the supported list of Pixel phones and you can go that route.

To find instructions on how to update to Android 12 manually, we’ve got you covered right here. To download the latest Android 12 factory images or OTA files, Google has them here and here.

Stay tuned for more! We’ll soon be sharing all that’s new in this first Android 12 Beta.