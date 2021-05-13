Android tablets receive hardly any love from Google it seems, so little that I didn’t even realize the company wasn’t offering a split-view experience for its dedicated Messages app already on Android-powered slates. That seems crazy lazy to me, but hey, this is Google and tablets we’re talking about. They sorta gave up on that experiment long ago, with the Pixel C (2015) being the last tablet they produced if memory serves me right. Fine tablet with regard to the hardware, but Android and tablets don’t mesh well. I’m getting off track.

Thanks to XDA, we can see that Messages is getting split-view support on Android tablets. Yippee! Inside build 8.0.054 of Messages, code in the APK points directly to the new UI, which means users should see it soon down the road. A good guess would be tat Google is merely doing this for Samsung. Both companies appear to have a good relationship when it comes to messaging apps.

Here’s what the UI should look like once live for all.

Again, this isn’t live yet for the public, but it should be coming soon. Maybe Google will detail it more during a session for Google I/O next week? It could happen.

