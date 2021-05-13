And Now the Pixel 3 is Here for $160

After you contemplated a couple of Pixel 3 XL deals, where Woot dropped prices on brand new units to around $200, we wondered if they might follow-up those ridiculous prices with regular Pixel 3 deals too. Today, they did just that.

If you cruise over to Woot through that link below, you’ll find the Pixel 3 in “Not Pink” and 64GB storage for $159.99. That’s just a silly price, even for a phone on its last year of updates.

Why should you buy a phone this old and that will only get updates from Google through the end of this year? It could be a good kid phone or a temporary device until you find something you really want to spend big cash on. That’s sort of my thought here. Maybe you love the Pixel 3 a lot too and need a brand new one in “not” pink? There are a number of reasons, but remember that this phone has wireless charging, a really good camera (same main shooter as the Pixel 5), comes in a fabulous size, and runs a Snapdragon 845. It’s a good little phone!

The units that Woot sells are technically Verizon models, but they are unlocked to work on all major US carriers.