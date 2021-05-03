Samsung Galaxy S8 is Done Getting Updates

Like the Galaxy S7 a year ago, Samsung has pulled update support for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Both phones have been on a quarterly update schedule for the past 12 months or so, but at a solid 4 years old, Samsung is done providing support to this line.

If you are freaking out or about to get mad at Samsung for this, remember that they are the only Android company who provides this many years of updates. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ have been supported or 4 years now, with 3 of the years at the monthly level and the past year at quarterly. Samsung, folks, is the king of Android updates. Not even Google provides 4 years of updates and they make the OS.

With the Galaxy S8 now done with updates, the Galaxy S9 will take its place as the oldest still-supported top tier Galaxy S phone. Just remember that it has already been moved to the quarterly schedule and will be done in April 2022, unless Samsung changes it up.

Goodbye, purple friend.

// Samsung