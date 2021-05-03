Heads up, Galaxy S10 family owners on T-Mobile. This week, Samsung and T-Mobile are shipping out the March (not April) security patch plus a One 3.1 update to your devices. Yes, that means you Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e owners.

Far as we can tell, this is a similar update that rolled out to other Galaxy S10 variants back in March and April. We’re not sure if there was a delay with the T-Mobile variants, but according to the changelog, this is indeed the One UI 3.1 update. That means owners will find Enhanced Single Take, Object Eraser, Multi-Mic Recording, Eye Comfort Shield, as well as other changes. For a rundown of One UI 3.1, please read our Galaxy S21 Ultra review. There’s a whole section dedicated to it.

Once updated, S10 owners will have software version number G973USQU5GUCG, S10+ will have G975USQU5GUCG, and Galaxy S10e will have G970USQU5GUCG.

Have at it.

// T-Mobile [2] [3]