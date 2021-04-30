Verizon Galaxy Note 9 and Its Old Self Grabs A New Update

On this fine Friday, why don’t you take your 2+ year-old Galaxy note 9 from Samsung and grab a fresh update. Verizon has made one available with performance improvements and the latest Android security patch.

The Note 9, for those not following along, is the oldest Galaxy Note from Samsung still receiving monthly updates. The Galaxy Note 8 was recently removed from the monthly schedule and demoted to quarterly. That leaves the Note 20, Note 10, and Note 9 as the only Notes in this category. This will be the final few months of monthly for the Note 9.

This latest build arrives as QP1A.190711.020.N960USQU8FUD1 with the April Android security patch. Again, “performance improvements” are listed, but who knows what that means. Hopefully, your world is a little snappier today.

To check for the update, head into Settings>About phone>Software updates>Check for updates.

// Verizon