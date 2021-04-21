Verizon and Samsung continue updating their high-end range of Galaxy phones today with the Galaxy Note 20 line as the beneficiary this round. The update for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20 is the same we have seen for others in recent days, with camera improvements and the April security patch.

In this update, which arrives as builds RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUCA (Note 20) and RP1A.200720.012.N986USQU2DUCA (Note 20 Ultra), you’ll get access to the Pro camera mode when using the ultra-wide angle lens, mono/backdrop/high-key/low-key effects in portrait shots, and auto night mode in portrait/photo/hyperlapse shots.

And again, the April Android security patch is here as well.

To check for the update, which already showed up on the Galaxy S20 and Z Fold 2, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

// Verizon