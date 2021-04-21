OnePlus is hosting another huge sale on the OnePlus 8 Pro, bringing it down to only $599 for a limited time with the help of a coupon code. We saw a similar deal last month and we said the same thing then: At $599, this is a really attractive offer and if you’re in the market you should absolutely consider it.

The model you get for $599 is the 12GB RAM-256GB storage version, in Ultramarine Blue. Both other color options in the 12GB RAM configuration aren’t currently in stock and presumably shan’t return. As an additional bonus, OnePlus is throwing in a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds, a $50 value with purchase.

READ: OnePlus 8 Pro review

To get the deal, you’ll hit that link below and add the OnePlus 8 Pro to cart. Then during checkout, look for the voucher/gift code section and click on that. When the voucher pop-up shows, you’ll want to add a new voucher by using code “SPRING8PRO100” and then clicking “confirm.” If done correctly, the price will show with a $400 item discount.

Get yourself a phone, friend.