Galaxy Z Fold 2 owners on Verizon are getting the latest April security patch, labeled as software version number F916USQU1DUCE.

On top of that sweet security patch goodness, the device is also receiving the rear camera features update, the same thing that’s been rolling out to other high-end Galaxy devices. Once the update is installed, owners will have the Ultra Wide lens available when in Pro and Pro Video modes. In addition, you can now add High-Key Mono, Low-Key Mono, and Backdrop effects to your Portrait shots. And lastly, Auto Night Mode has been added when using the Photo, Portrait, and Hyperlapse modes for when the camera detects low light conditions.

If this makes you happy, go download it on your fancy foldable!

// Verizon