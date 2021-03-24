Should you have missed the Pixel Buds when they were $50 off shortly ago, your consolation prize is a new $20 off deal on Google’s wireless earbuds, available everywhere Pixel Buds are sold. At $20 off, the price for the Buds comes down to $159, which isn’t too bad considering Google is still sending out updates to improve them.

There are talks of new Pixel Buds inbound, though, all we’ve seen so far are potential FCC filings. We could still have a ways before we see the Pixel Buds sequel, so don’t let that stop you from picking up a pair at a discounted price.

Have at it.