Crash Bandicoot has made its way to Google Play, with the release of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! now live for all Android devices. I still have yet to fire it up, but it looks like a Temple Run-esque title, with Crash and company making their way through various levels collecting fruits and power-ups while performing sweet spin moves. You know, typical Crash stuff!

While I haven’t played, there is one thing I should mention. This game is published by King, the same publisher as Candy Crush. That means we should expect to see some interesting monetization practices, such as both ads and in-app purchases. My fingers are crossed it’s not completely unbearable, but I’ll let you know.

Go try it out and report back to me in the comments or on Twitter.