Major news for Metro by T-Mobile customers this week, with T-Mobile announcing that all customers are now eligible for the weekly gifts that are part of T-Mobile Tuesdays. The timing of this couldn’t be any better, with T-Mobile scheduled to give all customers a free subscription to MLB.TV next Tuesday on March 30.

According to T-Mobile, all customers are eligible now, meaning all you’ll need is your phone number to sign up and get thanked. It’s a sweet deal if you’re a T-Mobile customer or at least part of the T-Mobile umbrella — Sprint, Metro by T-Mobile, etc.

We’ll let you know when you can start claiming your free MLB.TV subscription.

// T-Mobile