We’re still working to finish up our full OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro reviews (they’ll be up soon), but in the meantime, we’d love to answer any questions you have about OnePlus’ latest phones. Made official this morning, they are some of the company’s most expensive devices, starting at $729 for the standard OnePlus 9 and going all the way up to $1069 for a specced out OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s pretty expensive!

We have posted the device specs, unboxing video, and even done a camera shootout, but what else would you like to quickly know about? Shall we discuss OxygenOS? Maybe performance of the Snapdragon 888 and the 120Hz display? Or how about battery life? We can answer anything and everything, and as always, we’ll keep it very real with you.

Shoot your questions down below and we’ll field them as they come in.