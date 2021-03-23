Pre-Order the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Right Now

We originally thought the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro would be available for pre-order later this week, as that’s what the press release says, but the OnePlus website is apparently up and ready to take orders.

We laid out the details and pricing for these devices already, but to recap, the OnePlus 9 lineup starts at $729, featuring Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 888 chips with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB or 256GB UFS3.1 storage, and large batteries. They both have WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, in-display fingerprint readers, stereo speakers, AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and ridiculously fast 65W fast charging.

The cameras have also been upgraded, with OnePlus working closely with Hasselblad to improve the overall shooting experience and results. We have a little camera comparison here.

Picking one up?