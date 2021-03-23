OnePlus 9 Pro Unboxing and Tour!

We’ll have a review of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro here in the next week or so, but wanted to at least show you the sweet media kit that OnePlus sent over for us to play with before we get there. The kit includes both phones, a couple of cases, their crazy 50W wireless charger, and a sweet moon picture! This is one of the best media kits yet for two phones expected to as good as OnePlus has ever done.

The phones here are indeed retail units and so our testing is taking place on them. We are well into testing too, but like to take our time before sharing final thoughts, just as we did with Pixel 5 and Galaxy S21 reviews.

So, to let you waste 12 minutes today, here is our OnePlus 9 unboxing!