This is the OnePlus 9 Pro Color You’ll Buy

The OnePlus 9 Pro teases will soon stop, I promise. In two more days, OnePlus will announce the OnePlus 9 series and stop trolling out one feature after another as a way to freely market their upcoming phones. But once that happens, you’ll get to decide if you want to buy either. Should you decide that “Yes,” you want to, the color that OnePlus showed off today is going to be the one to grab.

This is the OnePlus 9 Pro in “Pine Green,” the company announced today. The color, which will probably remind you of the iPhone 11 Pro’s “Midnight Green” color, is quite elegant and very much aligns with all of their nature or “natural world” speak. It’s green, after all!

Unlike the previously revealed Morning Mist and its fingerprint-friendly mirror fade finish, Pine Green is all matte. And because it’s all matte, with a “matte film underlying a matte-frosted glass,” you get a soft touch feel and a reduction in fingerprint residue that “stays pristine green.”

It’s gorgeous. Even the camera housing matches the body!

To recap, your options for the OnePlus 9 Pro will be Pine Green, Morning Mist, and a matte black. Assuming the matte black is also covered in multiple layers of matte that can reduce fingerprints, it could be a nice choice as well. We’re all running as far away from Morning Mist as we can can, though, right? No one is out here asking for mirror finishes, OnePlus.