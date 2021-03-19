Due to Google not really seeming like they know what their plan is with Chat and its replacement of Hangouts, Kellen and I have recently switched over to Telegram. Wow, what a difference! So far, we’re loving it, and as if timing couldn’t be any better, the developers of Telegram pushed a major update to the service this week, appropriately named Voice Chats 2.0.

Inside, Telegram is removing limits from the number of participants you can have for Voice Chats, which is helpful for those running popular groups on the service. In addition, recording of Voice Chats is now available, they’ve implemented a *raise hand* mechanic, invite links for speakers and listeners, plus more.

Kellen and I are only now scratching the surface of what this great app can do and the future is looking bright. Should we fire up a Droid Life channel? I’m thinking so!

Go get that update, Telegram lovers.

// Telegram