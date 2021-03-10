OnePlus recently spoiled what the OnePlus 9 Pro looks like, but thanks to another round of leaks out of Germany, we can see the whole lineup of new devices from all angles and in a whole bunch of fancy colors.

In the above and below images, we can see that OnePlus has quite the lineup of colors prepared for the OnePlus 9 family, though, it’s unknown if all of the colors will be available in every market the device is sold. I’d doubt it, but fingers crossed. Without knowing the official names, it appears we can expect the options for the smaller OnePlus 9 to be Blue, Matte Black, and something similar to the OnePlus 8’s Interstellar Glow.

The larger OnePlus 9 Pro comes in either Matte Black, Silver, or Matte Green. Some may notice that this green color is similar to what Apple offers for its iPhone, and yeah, we think it looks pretty good.

The device will be made official on March 23.

OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 9 Pro

Any of these colors got you a little hyped?

// WinFuture