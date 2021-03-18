OnePlus has pushed faster and faster charging each year on its best phones and the OnePlus 9 series will continue that trend. Instead of focusing on wired charging speeds, like they typically would, the wireless charging side of the phone is getting this year’s boost. The OnePlus 9 series will indeed wirelessly charge at 50W. Wait, what?

Yes, Warp Charge Wireless 50 is coming to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro (previously rumored), allowing you to take your phone from 1% to 100% in 43 minutes. These phones have wireless charging that embarrasses most phones’ wired charging. My Pixel 5 is weeping as I type this. The Galaxy S21 is taking a cold bath to deal.

OnePlus announced the 50W wireless charging today, mentioning that the OnePlus 9 series sports a twin-battery design that allows them to charge both cells at once, leading to the increase in speeds and quickness of charge times. They did this with the OnePlus 8T’s 65W wired charging.

I’d imagine this news also means a new wireless charger is coming. Last year’s 30W wireless charger can’t keep up with 50W speeds, but the pricing has me worried. The 30W charger from last year fetched a $70 price tag and I can’t imagine this being any cheaper. Maybe you don’t mind paying out for those kinds of speeds.

Wild times.