Motorola’s Android 11 Update for Edge+ has a Bonus Desktop Mode

Yesterday, we told you about the Android 11 update rolling out to Motorola’s Edge+ phone. Since the changelog that accompanied the update was minimal at the time, we wondered if Moto didn’t have an extra set of features built-in beyond what Google added to Android. As it turns out, they did!

Today, Motorola told us that the update is officially called “Ready For.” The big focus for it is a new desktop mode that fires up when you plug the Edge+ into a display using a USB-C cable. Once you do, you get a few different experiences that Motorola has described below:

Mobile Desktop: View multiple windows at once or take a closer look at videos, artwork, and documents. Plus, connect a Bluetooth® keyboard and mouse for a complete desktop experience.

View multiple windows at once or take a closer look at videos, artwork, and documents. Plus, connect a Bluetooth® keyboard and mouse for a complete desktop experience. Video Chat: Enjoy higher quality video calls with the option to pick between the 108MP main lens or 16MP ultra-wide lens, which lets you capture more people in one frame.

Enjoy higher quality video calls with the option to pick between the 108MP main lens or 16MP ultra-wide lens, which lets you capture more people in one frame. Gaming: Play your favorite mobile games on the big screen with an advantage thanks to edge+ and Verizon 5G. Bonus, pair a Bluetooth® controller for an intuitive and hands on gaming.

Play your favorite mobile games on the big screen with an advantage thanks to edge+ and Verizon 5G. Bonus, pair a Bluetooth® controller for an intuitive and hands on gaming. TV: See all your favorite apps and entertainment at a glance in an easy-to-read dashboard. Now when you’re on the go, you don’t have to worry about missing your must-watch shows.

So, yeah, it’s kind of like Samsung’s DeX, only maybe more versatile? It looks kind of cool if using your phone to expand its powers is something that interests you. Again, this is all a part of the Android 11 update that should be available now.

