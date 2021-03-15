As we inch closer to March 23 and the launch of OnePlus‘ upcoming devices, more details are making their way online concerning what to expect in 2021. The latest info centers around wireless charging and charging speeds, something that’s big for OnePlus and its brand. As you may know, OnePlus has always been one to charge your phone as quickly as possible, so of course, the OnePlus 9 Pro won’t be any different.

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 9 Pro will supporting wireless charging speeds of up to 50W, thanks to a newly upgraded wireless charger that’s presumably launching with the new phone. OnePlus’ current Warp wireless charger supports 30W, allowing for 0% to 50% charge in under 30 minutes on a OnePlus 8 Pro. If that number indeed bumps up to 50W, we’re looking at some seriously fast wireless charging speeds for the average consumer.

Is there anything we don’t yet know about the OnePlus 9 series? No, not really. We know what it looks like, we know when it’s coming, we know it should offer a good camera experience thanks to a new partnership with Hasselblad.

If you’re a OnePlus fan, this is going to be a fun week leading up to launch.

// Pricebaba