Another big week for Samsung owners on Verizon. The carrier is now pushing out the One UI 3.1 update to the Galaxy S20 FE, as well as the Galaxy Note 10 lineup. This comes just hours after it was made available to the Galaxy S10 family. Props to you, King of Android updates!

Once updated, Galaxy S20 FE owners will be on software version number G781VSQU2DUC1, Galaxy Note 10 owners will be on N970USQU6FUBH, Note 10+ owners will have N975USQU6FUBH, and Note 10+ 5G owners will have N976VVRU6FUBH.

We’ve discussed what you’ll find in One UI 3.1 right here, so be sure to check that out.

Go get that update!

