Next week’s T-Mobile Tuesday is noteworthy. No, it’s not free pizza, but it is free tunes courtesy of Pandora and SiriusXM. Announced today, on March 23, all eligible T-Mobile customers will receive access to an, “enhanced Pandora streaming experience with unprecedented listener benefits, curated just for T-Mobile users.”

What does that mean, exactly? It means if you’re a T-Mobile customer and Pandora user, you’ll soon see a bunch of exclusive content made available just to you.

Here’s a few of the benefits from this gift.

Ad-free Pandora music stations each weekend

Special “Top Tracks” music stations powered by SiriusXM, featuring songs curated from popular SiriusXM channels including The Highway, Hits 1, The Heat, and 90s on 9

Exclusive access to SiriusXM original podcasts like Exit 209 with Storme Warren and Unboxing the 90s

Early access to new episodes of SiriusXM podcasts on Pandora including The Hoda Show, Sway’s Interviews, Fierce Women in Music, Binge Guide, and The Jess Cagle Podcast with Julia Cunningham

To claim this, simply download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app from Google Play and open the app next week. You’ll then be provided with instructions on how to redeem and use, which will include downloading the Pandora app and all that jazz.

// T-Mobile