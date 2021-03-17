Android 12 Developer Preview 2 is Here!

We are a month removed from Google releasing the first Android 12 Developer Preview build, then another minor update to Preview 1.1. Today, we are getting Android 12 Developer Preview 2!

Since this is a “developer preview” and not a beta, this is again targeted at developers who need to get their apps ready for new experiences or changes to the platform before we get to a stable release this summer. There still isn’t an Android Beta available, so to get on DP2, you’ll need to own a supported Pixel phone and then be prepared to flash a factory image or OTA file.

Release date: March 17, 2021

Build: SPP2.210219.008

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: March 2021

Google Play services: 21.06.13

What’s new in Android 12 DP2?

We’re just now diving into the new preview build and will report back shortly if there are user-facing changes you need to know about. From a developer perspective, Google has shared the following as being new for DP2:

Extended security for lockscreen notifications : Enabling developers to configure notifications on the lockscreen to always require user authentication.

: Enabling developers to configure notifications on the lockscreen to always require user authentication. Improvements to Picture in Picture mode : Developers can now use Android 12 to automatically transition their app to picture in picture mode. Android 12 also brings capabilities for developers to seamlessly resize picture in picture elements.

: Developers can now use Android 12 to automatically transition their app to picture in picture mode. Android 12 also brings capabilities for developers to seamlessly resize picture in picture elements. APIs for managing connected devices : To make it easier for developers to keep their apps running on companion devices (like smartwatches or fitness trackers), this developer preview introduces APIs that automatically wake relevant apps up when connected devices are nearby.

: To make it easier for developers to keep their apps running on companion devices (like smartwatches or fitness trackers), this developer preview introduces APIs that automatically wake relevant apps up when connected devices are nearby. Support for Rounded corners: To deliver a great UX on devices, developers need to account for the rounded corners and adjust any nearby UI elements to prevent them from being truncated. To help with this, we’re introducing new APIs to let you query for rounded corners and get their details.

This Preview 2 build is available on the Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 3a and 3a XL, and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Android Beta program is not yet available for Android 12, so to get into it, you’ll need to flash some files.

For instructions on how to install Android Developer Preview 2, head over to this post.

Google is still planning at least one more Developer Preview before we get to beta releases. Marking mid-April on your calendar for Preview 3 would make a lot of sense, assuming Google continues on this current schedule.

// Android Developers Blog