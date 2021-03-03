Download Android 12 DP 1.1 update for your Pixel

Google just dropped an update for the Android 12 Developer Preview 1. Available now as DP 1.1, Google says that this is a minor update to address a couple of fixes.

There are fixes for intermittent WiFi disconnects, a “System UI keeps stopping” message, partial wake locks causing battery drain, an issue where a device’s fingerprint reader could become unresponsive, various reboot bugs, other crashes, and more.

Release date: March 3, 2021

Build: SPP1.210122.022

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: March 2021

Google Play services: 21.02.14

Android 12 DP 1.1 Downloads: Factory Image | OTA

For instructions on how to update to DP 1.1, you’ll want to checkout this post.

This new update is available to the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 3, just like the original build.