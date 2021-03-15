The Galaxy Watch 3 from Samsung is discounted again today to a price that has become almost standard. By knocking off $100, Samsung will sell you their newest high-end smartwatch for as little as $299.

This isn’t the $150-off deal we had a couple of weeks ago, but it’s still a big discount on what is arguably the best available smartwatch for Android users. $299 gets you into the smaller 41mm Galaxy Watch 3 or you can jump up in size to 45mm for $329.

With rumors of Samsung releasing new smartwatches in the near future that could run Google’s Wear OS, we could see further discounts here shortly. And should Samsung actually release Wear OS watches, then figuring out which platform (Samsung’s Tizen vs. Wear OS) to choose going forward might be important.

Need more info on the Galaxy Watch 3? Here is our review.

Shop Galaxy Watch 3 Deals: