Samsung is hosting more than deals on its best phones this week. For those eyeing their newest smartwatches, you are in luck, thanks to a big discount on all models.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is $150 off in both 41mm and 45mm sizes, as are the Bluetooth and LTE models. With a $150 discount, you are looking at a starting price of $249.99 for what should be Samsung’s best smartwatch (best because it’s the newest).

We reviewed the Galaxy Watch 3 when it first launched and liked its design, display, and performance. Our only gripes were in battery life and price, but that price issue has been taken care through this week’s deal.

Everyone has the deal and we have links for you below. If you have devices to trade-in, Samsung may end up with the best price.

Shop Galaxy Watch 3 Deals: