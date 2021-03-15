2021 is going to be another long, tough year for so many, but if there is one event that can help bring us all a bit of joy for a couple of weeks, it is without a doubt the wildness of an NCAA basketball tournament. After cancelling last year’s tourney due to COVID, the NCAA is giving it a shot for 2021 and that means we are as well. The DL Bracket Challenge is back!

Like we have done for so many years, the DL Bracket Challenge is a chance for everyone to get in on the tourney action, blindly pick winners for each game and round (or act like your picks took thought), and then hopefully walk away with fabulous prizes.

For this year, we’re giving away a pair of Nest Audio speakers, so that you can turn your house into a music-booming stereo beast. We’ll even let you pick the colors.

Our Bracket Challenge is free for everyone to enter and we have instructions for you below.

Contest

ESPN Group: Droid Life 2021

Password: newDL2021

Prize: Winner takes home a pair of Nest Audio speakers.

How to enter:

Entry is free. (Need to be in the US, where we can ship the prize.) Join the Droid Life group from above (create an ESPN account if you need to). Fill out your bracket and submit before the “Round of 64” games start Friday morning (March 19). There are games Thursday, but you still have until Friday before you need to be entered. Winner with the highest total points following the NCAA Championship is our winner. We use ESPN and their scoring system, along with their tiebreaker system. This is a “winner takes all” competition.

Two rules:

We use the “Locked” setting, which means you can’t swap out brackets once the competition starts. We only allow 1 entry per person.

Winner:

On the morning following the NCAA Championship game, which takes place on April 5, we’re asking that the winner email us. Once that happens, we have ways to verify the winner. We have to do this because ESPN took away all messaging means from their platform. Unfortunately, all of the other NCAA Tourney options won’t work any better.

Feel free to invite your friends and family members – the more competition, the more fun we have.

Good luck, all!

