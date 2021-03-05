Mobvoi gave us a taste of the discount we’ve been asking for a week or so ago when they shaved off $15 from their excellent TicWatch Pro 3, the only watch currently running the Snapdragon Wear 4100. Today, they are going bigger in a limited-time deal on Amazon (and their own store) that is only good for the next few hours.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is 15% off at Amazon until they run out of stock or you could grab it from Mobvoi’s store and save an additional 5% with promo code “GPSPERKS.” Yep, that’s the code from last week, and Mobvoi tells us you can stack it on the 15% deal. With the 15% + 5% combined, that should get you a TicWatch Pro 3 for around $242.

In our TicWatch Pro 3 review, we spent a lot of time talking about how greatly the performance has improved on this watch, thanks to that Wear 4100 chip. If you’ve used any of the Wear 2100 or Wear 3100 watches, you’ll notice the difference immediately, particularly in areas like opening apps, installing anything, and voice dictation. Battery life is also excellent, the watch wears well even for its size, and the display is pretty great. This is the Wear OS watch to buy until other 4100 watches arrive.

Again, Amazon has this as a lightning deal for the day with 15% shaved off ($255), while Mobvoi is matching that 15% and letting you take another 5% off with code “GPSPERKS.”