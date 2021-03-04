OK Samsung, We’ll Take $800 Off the Galaxy S21+

Whenever Samsung launches a new Galaxy S or Galaxy Note phone, they run a pre-order period where they ask you to trade-in your current phone to get the new one. They typically offer values for your trade that are higher than usual to convince you to get the new hotness. It’s the best deal in smartphones and it typically ends a couple of weeks after the new phone has hit the market.

Except that hasn’t been the case with the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung has let their $700-off launch deal continue to run and we are well over a month removed from the Galaxy S21 arriving. Since tomorrow is a Friday, I wonder if today is the last day, but there is really no telling.

Because time has to be limited, here’s what you need to know. Samsung is still giving you up to $700 off a Galaxy S21 phone if you trade-in any of the Galaxy S20 or Galaxy Note 20 phones. If you have any of the Galaxy S10 or Note 10 phones, they’ll give you $550 off. There are iPhones and Google Pixel phones worth solid cash too, but the best values are in Samsung’s phones.

While $700 off is gives you an insane deal, the Galaxy S21+ also has an extra $100 discount, bringing the total up to $800 off for it. At $800 off, the Galaxy S21+ could be yours today and you’ll pay just $199. At $700 off for the S21 or S21 Ultra, you pay either $99 or $499, respectively.

Hit that link below and get to shopping.