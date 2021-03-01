A leak over the weekend has left us with information concerning OnePlus’ “Lite” model that was first speculated to be a thing back in December. Thanks to new information, that Lite phone is apparently called the OnePlus 9R, and as far as mid-range phones go, it sounds pretty solid.

What we see as a competitor to the Galaxy S20 FE and Pixel 5, the OnePlus 9R is reported to feature a 6.5″ FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, Snapdragon 690 processor, 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charge support, and at least one rear camera weighing in at 64MP. If this phone comes in at the $500-$600 range, that seems pretty good.

The leak also mentioned OnePlus’ smartwatch, known as the OnePlus Watch. We’ve been talking about a OnePlus Watch forever now, but it’s definitely looking like this thing is actually going to happen in 2021. It’s still unknown if it will run Wear OS or something else, but it is said that it may be available in two sizes.

OnePlus’ Moonshot event is scheduled for March 8. We’ll hopefully learn a bit more at that time.

// 91Mobiles