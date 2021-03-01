Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 is no longer up for pre-order, reaching general availability this morning with a starting price of $549. Announced during this year’s CES, this Chrome OS-powered machine comes in at a much more reasonable price than the original, but still has the goods to get your web-based tasks completed.

Specs for this device include a 13″ QLED touchscreen display with S Pen support, a base spec that includes 4GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor, and 64GB storage. If you need a bit more juice, which wouldn’t surprise me because 4GB RAM is kinda laughable, there’s a $699 model that comes with an i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. That’s a bit more respectable in 2021.

If I was more into Chrome OS you might catch me using this machine, but yeah, I need actual programs to complete photo and video editing tasks. I wish I could get away with just using Chrome OS. Maybe one day?