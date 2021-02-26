Sorry, Google Discover is a Galaxy S21 Exclusive

Galaxy device owners receiving the One UI 3.1 update, the same software that came preloaded on the Galaxy S21 lineup, are quickly noticing that Google Discover is not available as an option for the stock launcher app. Considering we said having Google Discover inside of One UI 3.1 is one of the main highlights on the Galaxy S21 versus Samsung’s Free software, this is probably disappointing to many.

We first figured that Google Discover was a Galaxy S21 exclusive feature when the initial One UI 3.1 update rolled out to the Galaxy S20 FE. That update did not contain Google Discover support for the stock launcher, so it’s not too surprising that it didn’t come in these newer One 3.1 builds.

Is this a total weak sauce move on Samsung’s part? You better believe it. At first, I wouldn’t think Samsung is that tactical with a feature like Google Discover, but apparently they are. Do they see Google Discover as a selling point that could get people to upgrade to the Galaxy S21?

We reached out to Samsung concerning when and if devices outside of the Galaxy S21 can expect to see Google Discover support. We’ll update as soon as we hear back.

Sorry, non-Galaxy S21 owners.