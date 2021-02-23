Mobvoi hasn’t discounted its TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch since it first launched, probably because it has zero competition and is the only Wear OS watch you should consider. Today, we’ve got a discount code for you that shaves off $15.

Normally priced at $299, if you use code “GPSPERKS” at checkout through Mobvoi’s store or Amazon, you’ll get the watch for $284.99. I know that isn’t a $50 or $100 discount, but it’s a discount!

In our TicWatch Pro 3 review from back in October, we talked at the time about how much of an improvement this watch’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip brought. It’s a night and day experience over watches that run the old-as-hell Wear 3100. There are still no Wear OS watches that compare in the performance department. We also talked about how great battery life was, how much we liked the design (even if the watch is kind of big), and where we hope their fitness software goes.

Since our review, Mobvoi pushed out a huge update that dramatically improved touch responsiveness in the display and has confirmed that the big H-MR2 update should arrive shortly.

Again, there are no other Wear OS watches to consider because they all run ancient hardware and can’t compete with the TicWatch Pro 3. This is the watch to consider until others with the 4100 arrive.

Shop TicWatch Pro 3 Deal (CODE: GPSPERKS):