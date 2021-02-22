Google Fi is currently hosting a deal that should let curious wireless customers take the service for a spin without spending much money. How does 50% off for the next 3 months sound?

For a limited time, Google is offering new customers or new lines a 50% discount for 3 months on the unlimited Google Fi service plan. At that price, you could save quite a bit of cash, up to $35/mo if you have a single line account. The deal also applies to new lines on multi-line accounts.

The only things to keep in mind are that the discount is not available to previous customers or those who have paused service. Adding new lines won’t discount the entire account price either, only the new line’s price. This deal is for those who have never tried Google Fi before. That all make sense?

If interested, the unlimited Google Fi plan includes high-speed data up to 22GB per month, high-speed hotspot tethering, free calls to 50 countries, a Google One membership, and more.