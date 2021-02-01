February 2021 Android Security Update Now Available for Pixel Devices

A fresh month always means a fresh Android update has been prepared by Google, and we are getting just that to kick off February. Available now, we have the February Android security patch for Pixel phones, with builds for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 all going live this morning. If you want to update immediately rather than wait for Google to push it, you can do so via factory image or OTA file.

Currently, we are seeing new 11.0.0 files for Pixel 5 (RQ1A.210205.004, RQ1D.210205.004, RQ1C.210205.006), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ1A.210205.004, RQ1D.210205.004, RQ1C.210205.006), Pixel 4a (RQ1A.210205.004), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (RQ1A.210205.004), Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (RQ1A.210205.004), and Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (RQ1A.210205.004, RQ1D.210205.004).

For specifics on each build:

Pixel 5 : RQ1A.210205.004 (Global), RQ1D.210205.004 (Verizon), RQ1C.210205.006 (T-Mobile)

: RQ1A.210205.004 (Global), RQ1D.210205.004 (Verizon), RQ1C.210205.006 (T-Mobile) Pixel 4a 5G : RQ1A.210205.004 (Global), RQ1D.210205.004 (Verizon), RQ1C.210205.006 (T-Mobile)

: RQ1A.210205.004 (Global), RQ1D.210205.004 (Verizon), RQ1C.210205.006 (T-Mobile) Pixel 3: RQ1A.210205.004 (Global), RQ1D.210205.004 (Verizon)

Here are the notable fixes for this month:

As a reminder, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are no longer supported by Google and reached end-of-life status at the end of last year.

If you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

We’ll update this post as more info arrives.

Links: