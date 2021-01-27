With T-Mobile gobbling up Sprint, the US is currently without a fourth major carrier option and has instead turned itself into Canada, only without the insanely priced phones and 3-year contracts. Thankfully, if T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T aren’t who you want to give all of your money to each month, there are plenty of other options, including Google Fi and prepaid.

We last asked who your current wireless carrier was back in 2017. At the time, T-Mobile was well into its Uncarrier schtick and had convinced a number of you to move from Verizon on over. Verizon was still king of that poll, but for a site who started out only covering Big Red devices and news, it was a pretty eye-opening moment to see how many of our readers had made the switch.

Fast forward to 2021 and it seems overdue for us to ask this once again. Let us know – which carrier have you settled into? Have the majority of you made your way to T-Mobile, did Verizon pull you back in, or has one of the prepaid options provided just the right amount of value?

Who is your current wireless carrier? Verizon

AT&T

T-Mobile / Sprint

Google Fi

Cricket Wireless

Metro

Other View Results

