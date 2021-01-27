We’re a tad late to the party (thanks, Samsung!), but our Galaxy S21 Ultra has arrived. As you know, we like to kick it old school and do a good ol’ fashioned unboxing, so let’s not waste any more time and get straight to it.

In the below video, we’ll unbox the device, go over the box’s lack of contents (no chargers, no earbuds, no nothing), recap the device specs, pricing, and all of that good stuff. I even toss in a few things to do when you first boot up. I’m such a nice guy.

Be on the lookout for much more Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra content coming your way, thanks to the devices finally arriving at the DL offices. Much excitement.

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing