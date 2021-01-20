After disclosing a few weeks ago that it had run into a data decryption issue with Android 11 (OxygenOS 11) updates for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T families, and promising we’d see beta builds arrive shortly, OnePlus has shared those today. The first OxygenOS 11 Open Betas are available right away for those willing to test some early builds.

To be clear, the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro are all seeing a first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta and anyone with an unlocked model (not a carrier variant) can update today. Of course, this is a beta, so expect there to be bugs.

As a reminder, this is a huge update from OnePlus. You could also call it controversial, as OxygenOS brings a full UI overhaul and skin that will surely remind you of Samsung’s One UI. Some people like it, many do not. It’s the same update we saw debut on the OnePlus 8 (hands-on video) and OnePlus 8T series.

The update includes a new camera UI as well, a true dark mode, updates to the Shelf, improved gallery, and more. At some point in the future, all of these phones should see OnePlus’ take on an always-on display. It appears that they haven’t included it in this first beta.

Here is the full list of changes in this Open Beta 1:

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically） Always-On-Display feature is under internal test and will be released in subsequent versions. In this build, you can use the “Ambient Display” by picking up your phone or tapping the screen, it can be turned on in the Settings.

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



To update, hit up the links below for your phone and read (carefully) through OnePlus’ instructions. It’s super simple, but there are some things to be aware of.