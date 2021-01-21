It appears to be one of those weeks where Verizon pushes out several updates to its best devices from Samsung. After the Note 20 line-up grabbed new software, the Galaxy S20 family is seeing similar love.

In an update that includes the January Android security patch, Verizon and Samsung are also pushing out “performance improvements” to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The builds to be on the lookout for are RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQU1CTLB (S20), RP1A.200720.012.G986USQU1CTLB (S20+), and RP1A.200720.012.G988USQU1CTLB (S20 Ultra).

Verizon didn’t say what areas those performance improvements are coming from, but you can imagine that the big update to Android 11 and One UI 3.0 needed tweaking to optimize performance. Such a large update was almost guaranteed to need bug fixes out of the gate.

To check for the new update head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

