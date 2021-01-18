Google decided it would kick off the week by discounting its Pixel 4a 5G, a quality mid-range phone with few flaws and an already-reasonable price. Today, the Pixel 4a 5G is $40 off everywhere you can find it.

At $40 off, you would pay just $459 for Google’s other 5G phone, which some might consider to be a much better buy than the Pixel 5. Thanks to a set of specs that matches up well to Google’s higher-end Pixel, the only negatives we can find are the 60Hz display, lack of wireless charging, and well, that’s really it.

In our review, we found the Pixel 4a 5G to have the excellent software experience from Google that we’ve always enjoyed, a camera that punches above its price, and a plastic shell that isn’t as offensive as one might assume. For the price, the Pixel 4a 5G is already a phone everyone should consider, so when we see a discount (even small one like this) we get excited.

This is a rare deal too, by the way. We saw a similar deal to this one about a month ago, but that’s really been it. Google has priced this phone to sell and likely won’t host many deals on the 4a 5G, certainly not ones that drop the price much lower than this.

Shop Pixel 4a 5G: