As part of its Unpacked announcement last week, Samsung detailed that SmartThings and Android Auto would get support for each other, which was great news for Samsung users who are invested into the SmartThings ecosystem. With this announcement, people in their car using Android Auto would be able to control certain aspects of their SmartThings-equipped household, such as lights and front door locks.

Somewhat surprisingly, Samsung isn’t waiting around, with this integration rolling out to users over the weekend.

In the latest version of the SmartThings app, there’s a new Android Auto section in the settings menu. From here, you can enable various functions to appear on your car’s head unit for control. As of right now, it appears you can only select up to six items to control at once, but as one user says, “it’s a start.”

SmartThings users, rejoice.

// @WinDroidGuy