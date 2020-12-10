The new Google Pixel 4a 5G is discounted today for the first time in a straight price drop. Rather than a combination deal that requires a new line of service or carrier activation, Google and its retail partners shaved off $40 without any extra steps needed.

At $40 off, the Pixel 4a 5G drops to $459 and is such an incredible deal. This is a phone that comes so close to matching the Pixel 5 package, yet manages to be hundreds of dollars cheaper. It was already a well-priced phone at $499.

READ: Google Pixel 4a 5G review

To recap, the Pixel 4a 5G features the same Snapdragon 765G as the Pixel 5, same camera system and 128GB storage, and rear fingerprint reader. It also still has 6GB RAM, a decent-sized 3800mAh battery, stereo speakers, headphone jack, and large full HD 6.2″ display.

So far, Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store all have the discounted price. Best Buy will drop up to $90 off if you activate it with a carrier, Google Store is offering free 2-day shipping, B&H will give you a free case, and well, Amazon is still Amazon.

Shop Pixel 4a 5G: Amazon | Best Buy | Google | B&H Photo