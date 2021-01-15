The freshly announced Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with their fancy ANC and studio sound quality and water resistance are now available for purchase. The Galaxy S21 line may not arrive for another few weeks, but the new Buds Pro are already here.

Available for $199.99 in black, white, or purple, these Buds Pro should be a solid upgrade over the Galaxy Buds+ from last year. With ANC, you’ll get to block out the sounds around you and immerse yourself in audio heaven. You can enjoy life like that for 5+ hours at a time, switch devices with ease, and allow the 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter dominate your world.

Samsung is offering up discounts on the Galaxy Buds Pro if you pre-order the Galaxy S21, but you may not get them until your S21 ships. If you want them now, Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy stores are all selling them today.

Buy Galaxy Buds Pro from Samsung