Galaxy Buds Pro, Equipped With ANC, Official at $199

Samsung’s newest wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) have finally arrived, the Galaxy Buds Pro, priced at $199 and available starting today on Samsung’s website.

Obviously, the addition of ANC is what will draw most to these buds, but it’s not the only thing that’s intriguing about them. Also detailed for the Galaxy Buds Pro is a new feature that allows the earbuds to automatically recognize when a conversation is taking place. For example, you’re listening to tunes and walk up to a barista, you can simply start having your discussion and the earbuds will turn your music down and amplify surrounding sound automatically. That’s pretty sweet, people.

Another tweak Samsung mentions the ability to automatically toggle connections between Galaxy smartphones and tablets, no manual adjustments required. For example, if you’re watching a video on your Galaxy Tab S7, then receive a call on your Galaxy S21, the new Auto Switch feature will pause the video and let you answer the phone using Galaxy Buds Pro. Once the call is ended, the earbuds instantly switch back to your tablet and the video plays again, and you can hear the sound with your earbuds.

For specs, the Galaxy Buds Pro offer IPX7 water resistance, a dual speaker system (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter), Bluetooth 5.0, three microphones, ANC (up to 99% of external background noise), plus some respectable battery life. According to Samsung’s marketing, users can expect up to 18 hours of playback (with included case) with both ANC and Bixby voice wake enabled and up to 28 hours of playback (with included case) with those features disabled. On a single charge, Samsung says you can expect 5 hours of playback when using ANC or Bixby voice wake-up.

You can purchase your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro from Samsung right now or wait to purchase them from another retailer tomorrow, January 15.