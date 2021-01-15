With each new phone release, Samsung continues to offer the best deal out of the gate because of their instant discount trade-in program. That doesn’t change with the Galaxy S21 launch, where you can get up to $700 off today if you pre-order.

At $700 off, we’re talking about a $1,200 Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500, a $1,000 Galaxy S21+ for $300, or an $800 Galaxy S21 for $100. Knowing the specs of these phones, those are incredible prices.

Best Galaxy S21 pre-order deal

For those not familiar, Samsung’s trade-in program gets you money off of your purchase at the time of purchase, unlike most trade-in programs that send you money after the fact. Samsung asks for information about your trade, values it, gives you that value as an instant discount, then confirms after you get your new phone that you weren’t lying and signs-off. Most trade-in programs do it the opposite, where they tell you an amount they’ll give you down the road, asking that you pay full price upfront.

Of course, since this is a trade-in program, the phone you have to trade is the most important piece here. To get the full $700 off a Galaxy S21 Ultra, you need a newer phone. With that said, even a slightly older phone will still fetch a lot of cash, as the values tend to be increased by Samsung for launch.

Here’s the list of phones that’ll get you $700 off:

Samsung : Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

: Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Apple: iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

Since that’s a short list, here are the devices that will still get you $550 off:

Samsung : Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 5G, Note 10+, Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Galaxy S20 FE

: Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 5G, Note 10+, Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, Galaxy S20 FE Apple: iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, XS Max

From there, values drop to $350 where you’ll find Google’s Pixel 4, Samsung’s Galaxy S9, and phones that probably aren’t worth $350, yet are because Samsung wants to sell a lot of Galaxy S21 devices.

Samsung has all models listed as a part of this trade-in program, so that means you can buy unlocked or from a carrier like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. the $700-off discount applies to different storage models as well, making that 512GB S21 Ultra a bit more attainable.

Pre-order Bonus

As an added bonus for pre-ordering, Samsung is tossing in an instant credit you can spend up to $200. They are also giving everyone one of their new Samsung SmartTag trackers ($30 value).

Again, these pre-order trade-in values don’t last long, so hit that link below.